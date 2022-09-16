BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road.

Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area.

More details will be released as they become available.

⚠️The Slidell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell. This...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning.
6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following shootout in Hammond

Latest News

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Canal Street Starbucks will close October 3rd
Starbucks closing Canal Street location citing crime, racism, mental health
Starbucks on Canal Street closes its doors
Starbucks on Canal Street closes its doors
Family and neighbors grieve over three children killed in Gretna
Family and neighbors grieve over three children killed in Gretna