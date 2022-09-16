Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road.
Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area.
More details will be released as they become available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.