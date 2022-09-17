Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17).

Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with the murder of Stewart, who was fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. at the dealership’s service center.

Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Stewart recently moved to Slidell from Alabama, but had no permanent local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell and working at the dealership, Preston said.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said Taylor was arrested after fleeing into a wooded area behind the dealership, which is off Interstate 10 at Howze Beach Road. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the fatal shooting.

Slidell Police arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor, accusing him of fatally shooting 22-year-old co-worker Zakary Stewart at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership. (Slidell Police Department)

