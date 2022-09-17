Authorities recapture inmate who escaped from Lafourche Parish jail

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish officials said an inmate that escaped Friday (Sept. 16) from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has been recaptured.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Leroy Miles Jr. squeezed through a drainage opening after removing the metal cover with assistance from one or more inmates, as well as a person or persons outside the facility. The agency sent an alert Saturday at 10:20 a.m., saying Miles had been recaptured and that more details would be provided later.

The sheriff’s office said Miles was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Sept. 4 after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.

He was also being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery for Lafayette Parish and attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.

