A few scattered storms this weekend, but plenty of sun and heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances return this weekend, but we will still be hot.

Temperatures each day will be in the high 80s, with period of sun and a few afternoon storms. A brief surge in moisture this weekend will fuel these storm chances.

By the start of the work week, dry air returns, but this time we will not be feeling those nicer, lower temperatures. Highs climb into the 90s, well above average - and we could be nearing mid-90s by the end of the week.

Rain chances will be near-zero along with the heat.

