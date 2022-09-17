GAME NOTES: Mississippi State vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (1-1) open up Southeastern Conference play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Tiger Stadium.

This is the third straight season that the Tigers will face the Bulldogs to begin conference play. LSU split the last two games, losing the 2020 game at home 44-34, and the Tigers won last season’s game 28-25.

Mike Leach and the Bulldogs feature a high-powered passing attack in the Air Raid offense that has quarterback Will Rogers leading the NCAA in completions with 77. Rogers has thrown for 763 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Tigers will have BJ Ojulari back on the defensive line along with Ali Gaye who missed the first half of the game against the Southern Jaguars.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 346 yards and five touchdowns and leads the Tigers in rushing yards with 132 yards. The Tigers will get a big boost in the run game with the return of John Emery who missed the first two games of the season due to academic issues that caused him to miss all of last season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.