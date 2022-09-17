The megaphone stays in Metairie, Rummel runs all over Shaw, 31-12
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders will keep the megaphone in Metairie after beating Shaw, 31-12.
Rummel’s Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin both scored two rushing TD’s.
With the victory, Rummel improves to 3-0 on the season. Shaw drops to 1-2, and hasn’t grabbed a victory from the Raiders since 2007.
Rummel opens Catholic League play next week against Holy Cross.
