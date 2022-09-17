The megaphone stays in Metairie, Rummel runs all over Shaw, 31-12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders will keep the megaphone in Metairie after beating Shaw, 31-12.

Rummel’s Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin both scored two rushing TD’s.

With the victory, Rummel improves to 3-0 on the season. Shaw drops to 1-2, and hasn’t grabbed a victory from the Raiders since 2007.

Rummel opens Catholic League play next week against Holy Cross.

