Nicondra: A few more storms Sunday, drier into the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few heavy down pours across parts of the area on Saturday made for a change after cool and dry conditions all week. The warmer and more muggy conditions hold on to finish out the weekend with Sunday seeing 20 to 30 percent rain coverage once again. There will be plenty of dry hours. Hot and muggy conditions will hold on into the work week, but the skies will dry out as high pressure takes over firmly. Expect low to mid 90s for highs by the end of the week.

Fiona crossed into the Caribbean overnight Friday into Saturday. The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico deal with heavy rain and gusty winds. The forecast calls for it to turn north towards the Atlantic late Sunday into Monday. We will continue to monitor, but at the moment it presents no threat to the Gulf.

