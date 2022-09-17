BBB Accredited Business
Police search for inmate who escaped from Lafourche Parish jail

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish deputies are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Police believe 23-year-old Leroy Miles Jr. squeezed through a drainage opening after removing the metal cover with assistance from one or more inmates as well as a person or persons outside the facility.

The sheriff says Miles was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Sept. 4 after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.

He was also being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery for Lafayette Parish and attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.

Miles is described as a 5′11 black male weighing 155 pounds. He is of medium build with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Nicole Street in Bayou Blue.

Anyone who sees Miles or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

