Texas football program spends $280K on recruiting weekend involving Arch Manning

Arch Manning committed to Texas in June.
Arch Manning committed to Texas in June.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Longhorns football program dropped $280,000 on a recruiting weekend to entice Arch Manning and eight other high school football stars to attend Texas.

It appears that the money was well spent in the eyes of the Longhorns. Manning committed to Texas a few days after the official visit to Austin.

The $280K figure is according to The Athletic.

It shelled out a little under $47,000 on hotel expenses. The recruits at the swanky Four Seasons hotel.

They also spent over $95,000 on food. The price tag for Top Golf was right under $10,000.

Four of the nine recruits from the lavish weekend are commits to Texas now including Manning.

