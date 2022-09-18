BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Double shooting Sunday morning in New Orleans East

Two men were shot Sunday (Sept. 18) near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale...
Two men were shot Sunday (Sept. 18) near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Sunday morning (Sept. 18) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said.

The male victims were found around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, New Orleans police said. The department did not disclose the ages or conditions of the shooting victims.

The NOPD said both victims were taken from the scene for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

1 dead, 2 injured in three separate New Orleans shootings within miles of each other, police say
Boater arrested allegedly firing a weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he...
Steve Gleason admitted to hospital, but tweets that he’s ‘Happy happy’