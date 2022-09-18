Hot sun and a few storms to wrap up the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend wraps up with more sun and storms.

Highs Sunday climb into the high 80s, with plenty of sun throughout the day. By the afternoon, some hit and miss storms are possible across the area.

The work week will be much drier and temperatures climb well above-normal into the 90s. Dry air moving into the region keeps down rain chances through the start of next weekend.

