BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hot sun and a few storms to wrap up the weekend

Heat builds this week
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend wraps up with more sun and storms.

Highs Sunday climb into the high 80s, with plenty of sun throughout the day. By the afternoon, some hit and miss storms are possible across the area.

The work week will be much drier and temperatures climb well above-normal into the 90s. Dry air moving into the region keeps down rain chances through the start of next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

September 16th, 2022 sunset near Lacombe, LA from Rachel Morgan.
Nicondra: A few more storms Sunday, drier into the work week
Weekend forecast
A few scattered storms this weekend, but plenty of sun and heat
Bruce: Warmer weekend ahead with a slim shower chance; most will stay dry
Bruce: After a nice summer break; humidity, warmer temps and a stray shower return for the weekend
High pressure in the Atlantic dictates the current forecast for Fiona and high pressure across...
Nicondra: Mostly dry rain wise, but muggy feel returns