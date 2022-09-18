It’s official, Kamara out for Saints-Bucs game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints injury report is out, and as reported Alvin Kamara will not play today due to a rib injury.

Others out for the Saints-Bucs matchup: Tre’Quan Smith, Paulson Adebo, Wyatt Davis, Nick Vannett, and Payton Turner.

Turner played last week against the Falcons. Adebo has yet to play this season for the Saints.

Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are inactive for the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. on FOX 8.

