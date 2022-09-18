Nicondra: A hot and dry week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly dry and hot conditions take over for the week ahead even as we head into Astronomical Fall. While the season changes on the calendar and days continue to get shorter it will feel more like a return to summer across most of the southeast. High pressure provides sinking air combined with a bit less moisture will make it very difficult to get clouds and rain to develop through most of the week. The dry conditions with plenty of sunshine will lead to above average temperatures threatening a few records before the end of the week.

In the tropics Fiona achieved Hurricane strength before crossing the southwestern tip of Puerto Rico. The storm is continuing it’s journey around high pressure to it’s northeast beginning its turn into the Atlantic. It is expected to continue to strengthen. It is still not currently a threat to the Gulf.

