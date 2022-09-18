One dead and two injured in three separate shootings within miles of each other, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three shootings within miles of each other left one person dead and two injured Saturday evening police said.

The first shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa Street. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A second shooting happened around 7:49 p.m., police say a man was shot and killed at the intersection of South Laverne Street and Virgilian Street.

At that same time, police were on the scene of another shooting that happened in the 600 block of Beechcraft Street where another man was shot.

Anyone with any information regarding these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers.

