BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

9-year-old boy killed, 15-year-old girl airlifted following ATV crash in Iberville Parish

Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah,...
Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah, was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.(Gibson Elementary School)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON, La. (WVUE) - A 9-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after an ATV crash over the weekend, officials say.

The St. Gabriel Police Department says the crash happened on Point Clair Road in Iberville Parish around 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 17.

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted from the wreck to a hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries and her condition is unknown.

A 9-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital where he died around 90 minutes later.

School leaders at Gibson Elementary in Terrebonne Parish posted a photo of the young boy, identified as Izaiah Prejean, on Monday morning, calling him “kind-hearted, thoughtful, and intelligent.”

Please keep the GES school family in your thoughts today, as we have lost one of our Gibson Tigers this past weekend....

Posted by Gibson Elementary on Monday, September 19, 2022

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore
Black and Gold Rewind: Bucs vs Saints
Black and Gold Rewind: Bucs vs Saints
Cost of Raising Children
Cost of Raising Children
Phillip York man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman...
St. Martin man gets life for killing a woman found buried in his backyard