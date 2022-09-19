Above-normal temperatures all week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a dry, sunny and hot week ahead.

Dry air moving in takes rain chances out of the picture all week. Temperatures climb well above-normal into the mid 90s by midweek.

For the weekend, temperatures drop into the low 90s again. Rain stays out of the forecast until the beginning of next week.

