Bruce: A dry and hot stretch through the week as no rain and summer heat hangs on
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As an strong summerlike upper high settles in, we have a dry, sunny and hot week ahead.
Dry air moving in takes rain chances out of the picture all week. Temperatures climb well above-normal into the mid 90s by midweek. We could be flirting with record highs by mid-week.
For the weekend, temperatures drop into the low 90s again. Rain stays out of the forecast until the beginning of next week. in the tropics we stay calm over the next 5 days, as we must stay on guard as we are just off the peak of hurricane season.
