Bruce: A dry and hot stretch through the week as no rain and summer heat hangs on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As an strong summerlike upper high settles in, we have a dry, sunny and hot week ahead.

Dry air moving in takes rain chances out of the picture all week. Temperatures climb well above-normal into the mid 90s by midweek. We could be flirting with record highs by mid-week.

Bruce: Although a mostly dry week, the heat is on as a late summer heatwave locks in. Highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Stay hydrated and cool pic.twitter.com/k2kFk7Z0tq — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 19, 2022

For the weekend, temperatures drop into the low 90s again. Rain stays out of the forecast until the beginning of next week. in the tropics we stay calm over the next 5 days, as we must stay on guard as we are just off the peak of hurricane season.

