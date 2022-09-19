BBB Accredited Business
Fiona slowly moves away from Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona is poised to become a major over the Atlantic in the coming days
Hurricane Fiona Satellite
Hurricane Fiona Satellite(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Fiona has devastated the islands of Hispanola and Puerto Rico with flooding rains, hurricane force winds and storm surge.

Fiona is slowly moving away from those islands but is poised to re-strengthen as it enters the Atlantic Ocean. All indications are Fiona will become a dangerous major hurricane in the coming days, our first major of the 2022 season.

The track of the storm will take it by the Turks and Caicos/Southern Bahamas within the next 24 hours followed by a turn north into the open Atlantic. The island of Bermuda will have to watch closely as the storm passes by them later in the week.

Another area of formation is possible in the coming days over the central and western Caribbean Sea. This is a typical hot spot at the end of September into early October so we will be watching this area closely.

