‘The Flu Game,’ QB Levi enters late in 3rd quarter; rallies Bogalusa to defeat Salmen 22-14

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Big players make big plays in big games.

Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi is out to a hot start in the stats department for his junior season and his current campaign now includes an iconic win, taking down Salmen 22-14 with all of the total Lumberjack points coming in the final quarter.

Last Friday (Sept. 16), Levi was a game-time decision due to having the flu and, despite dressing out, sat through most of the first three quarters. With his team down 14-0 late in the third quarter, Levi took the field and immediately made a big play to set the Lumberjacks up in scoring position.

“Before the game, I was feeling bad but I had to fight through it,” Levi said about Friday’s home win. “What led to my decision to take the field was that I knew that I had to be the guy to change the game and I had to fight through my illness.”

With under a minute left before the final quarter began and starting on their own 29, Levi hit Aquanis Roberts deep, setting the next play up on the Salmen 11-yard line. To open up the 4th quarter, running back Talik Williams scored from 6 yards out, and Levi’s keeper on a 2-pt. conversion put Bogalusa on the board 14-8.

“I just told my guys that I got your backs and to just have mine, and we will come out and get it done,” Levi said. “But the main thing I said was to have each other backs on every play.”

As the Lumberjack defense shut out Salmen for the remainder of the night, it was the ‘Williams and Levi’ show for Bogalusa’s offense. On their next scoring drive, Williams sparked it with a long run that ended on the Salmen 12-yard line with 6 minutes to go.

With about 5 minutes left to go, Levi hit Reynis Morris-Payne on a pass to get to the 3-yard line in the red zone. Williams capped off the drive with a touchdown on the next play to tie it up at 14-14.

Around the 3-minute mark, Tremon Ratliff came up with a sack on fourth down that resulted in Bogalusa taking over on downs on their 40-yard line. With 2 minutes to go, Levi launched it deep to Roberts for a 60-yard touchdown pass and used his legs to score on the following 2-pt. conversion.

The game was sealed in the final minute after a pair of sacks from Ratliff and Keshawn Manning.

Levi finished the night with a total of 151 yards passing with one touchdown and connecting on 5-of-6 passes.

Williams totaled 76 yards on the ground on 15 carries and 2 receptions for 54 yards receiving.

In receiving, Roberts hauled in 3 catches for 91 yards and Morris-Payne had a total of 4 catches for 61 yards.

