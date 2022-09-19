New Orleans to host Miss Universe competition in 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - For the first time in history, New Orleans will host the Miss Universe competition in 2023.

The global competition will take place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, the organization announced Monday on social media.

Now in its 71st year, the highly-anticipated event will feature nearly 90 women from around the globe vying for the crown by competing in various categories, including evening gown, swimwear and interviews. The evening will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, crowning her successor.

Paula Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization, the organization has been eyeing the Crescent City as a top destination for the pageant for “quite some time,” according to a release.

Shugart said New Orleans’ rich cultural history, arts, entertainment and food scene put the city at the top of the list for the next pageant site -- which will likely also set the stage for a tourism boost.

The moment you’ve been waiting for… The #71stMISSUNIVERSE Competition is heading to… NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA! 🇺🇸



MISS UNIVERSE will air around the world on January 14, 2023. Stay tuned for more information on the official Miss Universe app. pic.twitter.com/XYaoUEMKxg — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) September 19, 2022

“Hosting the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant is a rare, prestigious opportunity to positively showcase New Orleans to a global viewing audience in 165 countries and territories,” Walt Leger III, executive vice president and incoming CEO of New Orleans & Company, said in a release. “Miss Universe will bring contestants and their delegations from 90 countries, fans, celebrity judges and performers, and hundreds of journalists and global influencers to New Orleans for more than a week to support our businesses and enjoy our culture.”

In a statement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the City of New Orleans is “honored” to host the pageant for a chance to show “people around the globe why New Orleans is the best in the world at executing major events, festivals, conferences and conventions with a culture that is absolutely unmatched.”

“Hosting this event demonstrates the significant global impact an international city like New Orleans has on the world’s tourism and cultural stages,” Cantrell said.

See the full announcement video via YouTube below:

