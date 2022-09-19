BBB Accredited Business
Report: NFL to investigate brawl between Saints, Bucs

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources around the NFL say that the league is set to investigate all circumstances surrounding the game-altering brawl between Saints and Bucs players in the third quarter. New Orleans went on to lose to Tampa Bay 20-10 in their home opener.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that the NFL is likely to address the incident and suggested that Tampa’s sideline personnel will also not be exempt from the investigation.

Florio also had questions regarding why retired head coach Bruce Arians, who now serves in a front office role for the Bucs, was on the sideline during Sunday’s game and allowed to interact with officials.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt also reported that the NFL will investigate what happened in that third quarter and that suspensions could be handed down as a result.

What started as a shoving match turned into an all-out brawl when Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, who totaled 3 catches for 61 yards in the game, came running off of the sidelines to lay a hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans did the same thing to Lattimore in 2017, an offense that landed him a one-game suspension at the time. Rapoport says that history will carry weight in the investigation.

Leading up to the altercation, Lattimore appeared to motion toward Tom Brady and the officials to throw a flag as Brady was arguing a call. On the video, Brady and Lattimore appear to exchange words just before Bucs running back Leonard Fournette enters to shove Lattimore, who shoves him back before Evans enters the field from the sidelines.

Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game. Fournette was allowed to finish the game.

