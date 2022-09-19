BBB Accredited Business
Summer-like heat all week

Highs will be in the 90s each day
Heat Wave - Next 7 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about a summer feel this week as a late season heat wave brings a dry but hot week in weather.

Expect highs to soar into the 90s each day and as the week goes on, we could see some spots top out in the middle 90s. This will lead to multiple days possibly flirting with record highs. Overall I think we stay dry for at least the next 5 days and maybe even beyond as rain chances stay away until late next weekend.

Hurricane Fiona continues its impacts to the Caribbean islands as it slowly meanders its way from island to island. Later today Fiona will exit the Dominican Republic and move into the Atlantic where it should strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane. A track out to sea is expected from here on out but Bermuda could have some large impacts from the storm later this week.

