BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday.

The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an RV through Virginia on their way to New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Their vehicle collided into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through a guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees, according to Virginia State Police.

A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the interstate following the collision.

RELATED LINK: https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/2-women-dead-rv-driver-charged-after-crash-on-i-66-in-virginia/3153674/

A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the...
A report from NBC4 in Washington contains aerial video showing debris strewn across the interstate following the collision.(NBC 4 in Washington)

Diamond Jonise, 23, of Baton Rouge, suffered fractures to her spine and pelvis along with multiple other injuries, according to her grandmother, Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle.

Jonise is a recent graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a 2017 graduate of Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge. She is also a member of the Mu Nu chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Marcelle, who traveled to Virginia to be with her granddaughter, says Jonise has undergone three surgeries for her multiple injuries.

The two women who died, both from Texas, were inside the same RV. Four others in the RV as well as the driver of the tractor-trailer all received minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the RV, a Texas man, was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid license, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Jonise’s medical bills. Click here for those details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna
Police said a man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Westbound Interstate-10 near...
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
Saints fall to 1-1 on the season
DUNCAN COMMENTARY: The officials weren't the reason the Saints lost on Sunday