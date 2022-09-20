BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Baton Rouge police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death

Victim’s employer offering reward for information that leads to a conviction
(WAFB)
By Elizabeth Vowell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With speculation surrounding the shooting death of LSU senior Allison “Allie” Rice, Baton Rouge police officials are clarifying the status of their investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for BRPD says investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting and are not ready to say whether they believe the shooter or shooters targeted Rice or if she was a victim of random circumstance.

However, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says their investigators are working hard to find the people responsible and are actively following up on leads. District Attorney Hillar Moore added that all local agencies are doing what they can to help in the investigation.

Coppola is also asking the community to do its part by calling in any tips or information about the shooting to Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Tips can be given anonymously and can lead to a cash reward.

Rice, 21, was killed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16, on Government Street near downtown Baton Rouge. Investigators believe someone fired nearly a dozen gunshots into her car while she was stopped at the railroad crossing near Eddie Robinson Drive, waiting for a train to pass. The shooting happened after 2 a.m. Police believe Rice was returning home after spending time out with friends in Mid City.

The marketing major’s death shocked many in the Baton Rouge community, in part due to the unexplained circumstances of the shooting. Rice’s father says her violent end revealed a new evil to his family.

“None of us are immune to what happened to Allie last week. This could happen to any of us. The violence, the lack of care for life, the lack of concern for life right now. It just baffles me. You know there’s so much crime going in Baton Rouge right now. I mean, this has really opened a lot of people’s eyes,” said Paul Rice.

Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School and set to graduate from LSU in the spring. She was an employee at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, and the restaurant is now offering its own $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in this case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
Man given maximum sentence for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna
Police said a man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Westbound Interstate-10 near...
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
Saints fall to 1-1 on the season
DUNCAN COMMENTARY: The officials weren't the reason the Saints lost on Sunday