Bruce: 3 Systems in the tropics; Only 1 we need to watch closely

Bruce: Southern tropical wave needs to be watched
Bruce: Southern tropical wave needs to be watched
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the tropics there are 3 systems to watch. The one a closer eye will be on is the southern most wave invest (98L) with a high chance of development heads into the Caribbean over the next 3 days. The next named storms on the list are Gaston and Hermine.

Major Hurricane Fiona continues to impact Turks and Caicos on Tuesday as a Category Three storm before it makes it way into the open ocean. Fiona will not impact the US as it goes northeastward to sea.

We have a quiet week in store with above-normal temperatures nearing the mid-90s.

High temperatures midweek may near our record highs. Along with the heat, rain chances remain low through next week.

We are also monitoring a wave in the Atlantic that is heading westward towards the Caribbean Sea. Invest 98-L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor the system as it makes its way west.

