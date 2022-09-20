Bruce: 3 Systems in the tropics; Only 1 we need to watch closely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the tropics there are 3 systems to watch. The one a closer eye will be on is the southern most wave invest (98L) with a high chance of development heads into the Caribbean over the next 3 days. The next named storms on the list are Gaston and Hermine.

Major Hurricane Fiona continues to impact Turks and Caicos on Tuesday as a Category Three storm before it makes it way into the open ocean. Fiona will not impact the US as it goes northeastward to sea.

Bruce: All eyes on the tropics as we watch 3 systems. Fiona a major storm no threat, another depression out to sea. the one we need to watch is south approaching the islands. It will be in the Caribbean in 3 days. No threat now but models hint at a Gulf storm. pic.twitter.com/5gL05snESk — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 20, 2022

We have a quiet week in store with above-normal temperatures nearing the mid-90s.

High temperatures midweek may near our record highs. Along with the heat, rain chances remain low through next week.

We are also monitoring a wave in the Atlantic that is heading westward towards the Caribbean Sea. Invest 98-L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor the system as it makes its way west.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.