Bucs WR Mike Evans appealing suspension, decision to be announced Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is appealing the NFL’s decision to suspend him for one game after he sprinted across the field and shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground during a fiery exchange last Sunday.

Leading up to the altercation, Lattimore appeared to motion toward Tom Brady and the officials to throw a flag as Brady was arguing a call. Brady and Lattimore exchanged words just before Bucs running back Leonard Fournette enters to shove Lattimore, who shoves him back before Evans entered the field from near the sidelines.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) (Jonathan Bachman | AP)

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game. The NFL handed down the suspension Monday morning.

Evans’ appeal will be heard Tuesday and a decision will be announced Wednesday.

Sources confirmed the Mike Evans appeal will be heard today. James Thrash is the appeals officer. He is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2022

Sources say James Thrash will be the one to hear #Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ appeal today. Thrash also heard Evans’ appeal in 2017. https://t.co/XUJsXLDW8a — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

The Buccaneers are slated to kickoff against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

In 2017, Evans was not ejected for a blindside hit on Lattimore but was still suspended.

“That history matters,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said.

NFL appeals officer James Thrash is handling the case.

With a depleted wide receiver room, the Bucs signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

