Dry skies with near-record heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our September heat wave is just getting started as we’re set to flirt with record highs over the next several days.

Expect a hot one out there on your Tuesday as highs climb into the lower to middle 90s. There’s enough humidity to make for a heat index which will feel more like the upper 90s at times. Rain chances remain near zero.

More heat is on the way the rest of the week as highs get a little hotter Wednesday and Thursday. I’m thinking these two days will be the closest to setting record highs as we could be as hot as 95 or 96 across the area. Slowly by the weekend our highs will trend back closer to 90 but still no sign of our next cold front until next week.

Hurricane Fiona is now a major hurricane and is heading north into the open Atlantic. Some impacts are expected in Bermuda and eventually the Canadian Maritimes as the storm continues to track north. Another disturbance has blossomed behind Fiona and is now approaching the Caribbean. This wave will march westward and most models agree this is likely going to be our next named storm. It’s certainly something to monitor closely as this is coming in farther south and will likely end up bringing impacts to the Caribbean islands and maybe even Gulf down the road.

