Duncan Commentary: Saints were their own worst enemies against the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Let’s get this straight: the officials weren’t good in the Bucs-Saints game Sunday.

They botched several calls and failed to properly legislate the brawl that broke out in the fourth quarter.

But that’s where it ends.

The officials weren’t the reason the Saints lost. The Saints were the reason the Saints lost.

They were their own worst enemies Sunday. They allowed six sacks and dropped Tom Brady just once.

They converted just four of 13 third downs. Jameis Winston threw three critical interceptions that led to 17 fourth-quarter points.

Then there was Mark Ingram and Chris Olave, fumbling away scoring chances in Bucs territory.

Those five turnovers? The most the Saints have committed in a game since 2012. Predictably, they lost that game, too.

As Cam Jordan said Sunday, the Saints had the Bucs right where they wanted them.

With the game tied entering the fourth quarter, it was all there for the taking. And the saints blinked first. they turned the ball over on four of their next five possessions.

The refs had nothing to do with those mistakes.

Now the Saints must lick their wounds and quickly turn the page. A big two-game road trip awaits.

On deck, two winnable games against the Panthers and Vikings. Win those two, and everyone will forget about Tom Brady and Mike Evans and the officials.

The loss to the Bucs hurts. It will hurt even more if the Saints let it snowball beyond Sunday.

