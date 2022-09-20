BBB Accredited Business
Fiona lifts north; attention turns to wave entering the Caribbean

A new tropical system is likely to develop over the coming days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fiona is now moving out into the open Atlantic and our attention is turning to a new tropical wave set to enter the Caribbean within the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center has labeled this new tropical wave Invest 98L. This means new sets of tropical models will be run on the disturbance and better projections will be able to be made over the coming days.

As of now, Invest 98L is just a tropical wave but is expected to organize into a depression or storm as it crosses the Windward Islands and moves into the eastern Caribbean. Almost all models agree this system is likely to become a bigger storm once in the Northwest Caribbean this weekend. Considering the track of this would take it about a week to make it to the Gulf, it’s impossible to tell what the future holds down the line.

It’s best to keep tuned to the FOX 8 weather team through this week as models get a better idea on the future projections of this developing storm.

