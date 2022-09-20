Fiona lifts north; attention turns to wave entering the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fiona is now moving out into the open Atlantic and our attention is turning to a new tropical wave set to enter the Caribbean within the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center has labeled this new tropical wave Invest 98L. This means new sets of tropical models will be run on the disturbance and better projections will be able to be made over the coming days.

As of now, Invest 98L is just a tropical wave but is expected to organize into a depression or storm as it crosses the Windward Islands and moves into the eastern Caribbean. Almost all models agree this system is likely to become a bigger storm once in the Northwest Caribbean this weekend. Considering the track of this would take it about a week to make it to the Gulf, it’s impossible to tell what the future holds down the line.

It’s best to keep tuned to the FOX 8 weather team through this week as models get a better idea on the future projections of this developing storm.

Fiona heading north, T.D. #8 has formed in the North Atlantic--likely to grab the Gaston name. Then we now have a high chance of formation with the disturbance entering the Caribbean. Of course that is the one for us to watch closely. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/F21PGxz0ex — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) September 20, 2022

