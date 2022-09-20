Gillen All32: Dolphins move into the Top-10; Saints drop after Bucs setback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bills, Chiefs, and Bucs continue to hold down the Top-3 spots in my All32. But there was a ton of movement behind that crew.

The Dolphins rocketed up to No. 7 after pulling off a shocker in Baltimore. They trailed 35-14 in the fourth quarter, and they won the contest, 42-38. Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdown passes in the game. Six?!

The Niners climbed to No. 13 after not only beating the Seahawks, but the return of Jimmy Garoppolo to QB1 gives them added steam. I’ve been a very vocal detractor of Trey Lance. I thought he wasn’t ready to be a starter yet. After Lance suffered a season-ending injury, it’s Jimmy G’s job going forward in 2022. With Garoppolo under center, the Niners are now a playoff contender.

The Black and Gold fall to No. 15 after a lackluster fourth quarter against the Bucs. New Orleans has a strong defense, and that was evident against Tom Brady. With a healthy Alvin Kamara this offense is quite different. Get him back in the mix, and you’ll see less Jameis Winston forced passes in the future.

1. Bills

2. Chiefs

3. Bucs

4. Rams

5. Chargers

6. Eagles

7. Dolphins

8. Ravens

9. Vikings

10. Packers

11. Cardinals

12. Giants

13. Niners

14. Patriots

15. Saints

16. Cowboys

18. Steelers

19. Lions

20. Bengals

21. Commanders

22. Jaguars

23. Bears

24. Jets

25. Browns

26. Raiders

27. Seahawks

28. Panthers

29. Falcons

30. Titans

31. Texans

32. Colts

