Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time.

For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A.

The Tors edged out South Terrebonne on the road last Friday (Sept. 16) 38-35 in a barn burner.

Just as the previous week, the Tornado rushing attack led the way. Senior Tyrese Wilson had a total of 91 yards on 15 carries and Junior Eli Johnson was second in command with 82 yards on 11 carries.

Hammond got the air game more involved at South Terrebonne as junior quarterback Caden Jacob passed for 108 yards on 5-of-11 passing. Senior wide receiver Raymond May hauled in 2 catches for 91 yards.

On defense, senior Roy Parker earned 2 sacks. Dustin Foster picked off a pass and Darin Sibley recovered a fumble.

The Tornadoes host Fontainebleau (2-2) at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

