BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company

A jury reached a verdict Monday in favor of an Illinois cancer survivor who sued a medical device sterilization company. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A jury reached a verdict Monday in favor of an Illinois cancer survivor who sued a medical device sterilization company.

The jury said Sterigenics should pay $363 million to 70-year-old Susan Kamuda.

Kamuda, who lived within a quarter-mile of the former plant for over 40 years, developed breast cancer in 2007.

She had no history of cancer in her family and didn’t know Sterigenics was releasing a toxic chemical.

It’s the highest jury verdict on record for an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois, exceeding the $34 million Kamuda’s lawyers requested.

Sterigenics permanently closed in 2019 after the Environmental Protection Agency released a report showing that people living near the plant were 10 times more likely to develop cancer.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona brings hurricane winds to Turks and Caicos Islands
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
FILE: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will issue a warning to world leaders in remarks...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at...
At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen’s coffin