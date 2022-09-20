BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Police said a man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Westbound Interstate-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp.
Police said a man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Westbound Interstate-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Interstate 10 in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East, police said.

According to the NOPD, the victim was on westbound I-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp when he was shot just after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle. About 20 minutes later, the NOPD reported the victim had died and a homicide investigation had been launched.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Police said a man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Westbound Interstate-10 near...
Police said a man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Westbound Interstate-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp.(Google Maps)

