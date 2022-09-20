BBB Accredited Business
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna

Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
Wendell Lachney pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drunkenly rear-ending Abigail Douglas' family vehicle, killing the 9-year-old.(JPSO/Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wendell Lachney, accused of killing 9-year-old Abigail Douglas in a drunken crash, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Jefferson Parish court on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Lachney, 58, will also serve five years probation for negligent injuring.

Douglas was killed on Oct. 22, 2021, when Lachney slammed into the back of her family’s vehicle at the intersection of Burmaster and Franklin Street in Gretna. Police said they found open alcohol beverage containers in Lachney’s car at the time of the crash.

Police said the young girl was wearing a seatbelt but was seriously injured and died two days later.

Douglas’ loved ones called her a “bubbly and spirited” stand-out cheer talent.

“It’s unfathomable, no parent should have to go through this over a senseless act,” a family friend, Priscilla West, said.

