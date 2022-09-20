Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson.

It happened around 4 a.m.

JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant.

He is in stable condition, according to police.

Several shots were also fired into the food chain where two employees were, but no one else was injured.

Police have not released any information about the gunman or a motive.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 948-3333.

Once identified, JPD says the shooter will be charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

