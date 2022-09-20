BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans tourism leaders concerned yet optimistic as city becomes ‘murder capital’ of U.S.

John Snell
John Snell(John Snell / WVUE)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the deadliest city per capita in America, tourism leaders say they’re concerned but remain optimistic about the future.

Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Co. says the national headlines make it harder to sell the city.

“We are getting questions from our customers about what it means for them,” she says. “And it’s not just the headline we are concerned about... it’s the reality of the situation.”

New Orleans police have investigated 209 homicides this year - a rate of 52 homicides per 100,000 people.

CRIMETRACKER

New Orleans tops the nation for homicides per capita

Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Double shooting kills 1 woman, hospitalizes another in Plum Orchard neighborhood

Schulz says people from all over the world, like convention planners and travel agents, are calling her office to ask about the safety of New Orleans.

“When we see those negative headlines, they see them as well and they will call us and ask about what’s really happening in the city,” she explains. “It’s certainly challenging.”

Michael Hect with GNO Inc. says while the headlines are alarming, the tourism industry is doing well.

“Businesses are booming. Tourists are still coming here because there’s so much pent-up demand coming out of COVID for the intimacy, for the culture that New Orleans offers,” Hect says.

Schulz says so far, no businesses have canceled plans to bring their events to the city. On Monday, Miss Universe announced its competition will be held in New Orleans in January for the first time ever.

Schulz says it will take everyone, from the tourism industry and public officials to residents to make New Orleans a safe place for all to enjoy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Canal Street Starbucks will close October 3rd
Starbucks closing Canal Street location citing crime, racism, mental health
Shrimper discusses record low shrimp prices
La. shrimpers struggle to make ends meet after prices plummet
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees
More jobs expected as Geismar chemical plant expansion nears completion
More jobs expected as Geismar chemical plant expansion nears completion