Saints are a 3-point-favorite over the winless Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints are 1-1 overall this season. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
New Orleans Saints are 1-1 overall this season. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are reeling after a turnover-filled loss to the Bucs, but the show must go on, and the winless Panthers are next on the schedule.

The Saints are currently 3-point favorites over Carolina according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Saints are 0-2 against the spread this season. This is the second time in three games New Orleans is the favorite on the road (Falcons was the other).

Carolina is 0-2 against the spread also. They were favored against Cleveland and the New York Giants, but lost those games straight up.

