Double shooting kills 1 woman, hospitalizes another in Plum Orchard neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday (Sept. 20) afternoon.
The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:21 p.m.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was transported to a hospital.
Police did not release the ages or identities of the victims or the severity of the hospitalized woman’s injuries.
