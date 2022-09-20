Student detained after discharging gun on school bus in Harvey, JPSO says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile student was taken into custody Monday (Sept. 19) after admitting to sneaking a loaded gun onto a school bus and negligently firing it inside the vehicle, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was reported injured in the incident, which occurred around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of Manhattan Boulevard. The sheriff’s office did not identify the juvenile or the school to which the students belonged.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the incident involved students from the Laureate Academy Charter School, a kindergarten-through-8th grade institution about three miles from where the bus stopped to report gunfire. The outlet quoted a statement issued by head of school Claire Heckerman-Whitehead acknowledging a “serious incident that occurred on one of our buses this morning,” but Fox 8 was unable to reach the administrator for the statement or comment.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies found damage “consistent with a firearm being discharged from inside the bus,” and recovered the weapon from inside the vehicle. The JPSO said deputies interviewed several students and detained one who admitted bringing the gun onto the bus and firing it.

The agency said it “reminds everyone to store firearms in a secure manner to prevent access by children or other unauthorized persons.” The JPSO did not say whether the gun’s owner had been identified or could face charges over the incident.

