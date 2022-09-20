Sunshine and summer-like heat this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a quiet week in store with above-normal temperatures nearing the mid-90s.

High temperatures midweek may near our record highs. Along with the heat, rain chances remain low through next week.

In the tropics, we are watching multiple systems. Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the northern Atlantic Tuesday, and will continue its trek out to sea. It could strenghten into a tropical storm by the end of the day. The next name on the list is Gaston.

Major Hurricane Fiona continues to impact Turks and Caicos on Tuesday as a Category Three storm before it makes it way into the open ocean. Fiona will not impact the US as it goes northeastward to sea.

We are also monitoring a wave in the Atlantic that is heading westward towards the Caribbean Sea. Invest 98-L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor the system as it makes its way west.

