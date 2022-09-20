Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

BBB Accredited Business
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof.

The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge, before appearing to punch him three times.

The prison system said Officer Ell White has been placed on mandatory leave pending investigation and the incident is under investigation.

