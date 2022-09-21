Bayou St. John residents wake up to yards flooded

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise.

Rising water levels in the bayou on Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning resulted in yards and properties alongside it being flooded.

Getting reports of flooding/high water levels from one end of Bayou St. John to the other @FOX8NOLA https://t.co/fB9SCbF0Db — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) September 21, 2022

Councilman Giarusso says that the Sewerage & Water Board reached out to him, saying they are opening the valve at the Norman C. Francis box canal to help lower the water along the bayou.

