Bayou St. John residents wake up to yards flooded

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise.

Rising water levels in the bayou on Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning resulted in yards and properties alongside it being flooded.

Councilman Giarusso says that the Sewerage & Water Board reached out to him, saying they are opening the valve at the Norman C. Francis box canal to help lower the water along the bayou.

Fox 8 has reached out to S&WB for more info and is waiting to hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

