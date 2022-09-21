BBB Accredited Business
Disturbance entering Caribbean likely to strengthen by the weekend

The next name on the list is Hermine
Formation alert for Caribbean disturbance
Formation alert for Caribbean disturbance(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance we’ve been watching for a few days is currently entering the Caribbean and is likely to become our next named storm.

For now, the system is being sheared by Hurricane Fiona and is so far south that it’s running into South America. This will keep it from organizing much over the next day or so. Thereafter, models agree we’ll see a strengthening storm over the Northwest Caribbean and in some cases that strengthening could be quite rapid.

Everyone wants to know where it will go? A strong front dropping down to the Gulf Coast next week will start to tug any system in the Caribbean up to the north. How much of a turn or tug is still in question as plenty of routes exist for this to take. It should be noted when a storm is in the formative stages track models struggle as the “center” jumps around. By the upcoming weekend we should have a clearer picture of the end result for this storm.

