BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former NOPD superintendent says city not abiding by recent settlement to pay damages

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former NOPD superintendent Warren Riley says the city is not abiding by a recent settlement requiring him to be paid for damages after Mayor LaToya Cantrell decided not to put him in a top administrative job.

Court documents show, this past Friday Riley filed to reopen a civil case that dates back to the mayor’s 2018 decision not to hire him as the city’s director of public safety and homeland security.

He sued Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city in 2019, claiming damages of at least 700,000 dollars.

He says the mayor pulled back a written offer for the job that paid 180,000 a year.

The mayor’s decision came after criticism over Riley’s potential hiring.

The settlement in the case was reached just last month but the terms were not publicly disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

Police ask Slidell apartment residents to shelter in place
New Orleans man arrested for attempted second-degree murder following incident at Slidell apartments
Man shot and killed in Treme
Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop
Warren Riley files to reopen civil case with New Orleans
Warren Riley files to reopen civil case with New Orleans
New Orleans man arrested for attempted second-degree murder following incident at Slidell...
New Orleans man arrested for attempted second-degree murder following incident at Slidell apartments