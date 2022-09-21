Former NOPD superintendent says city not abiding by recent settlement to pay damages

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former NOPD superintendent Warren Riley says the city is not abiding by a recent settlement requiring him to be paid for damages after Mayor LaToya Cantrell decided not to put him in a top administrative job.

Court documents show, this past Friday Riley filed to reopen a civil case that dates back to the mayor’s 2018 decision not to hire him as the city’s director of public safety and homeland security.

He sued Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city in 2019, claiming damages of at least 700,000 dollars.

He says the mayor pulled back a written offer for the job that paid 180,000 a year.

The mayor’s decision came after criticism over Riley’s potential hiring.

The settlement in the case was reached just last month but the terms were not publicly disclosed.

