Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union

By The Associated Press and ALEXANDRA OLSON
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor board to form what could be the first store-wide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

The petition, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, seeks to form a collective bargaining unit for 274 employees who work in merchandising, specialty and operations.

Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman said the company will work through the process and talk to employees about their concerns but does “not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates.”

Discontent with working conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have kicked off labor movements at several major U.S. companies, including Amazon and Starbucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

