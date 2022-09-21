BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota.

Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Dakota sheriff’s office reports that the incident happened at a hotel in Rapid City, SD, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and it was reported later that morning around 3 a.m.

LSP announced Wednesday, Sept. 21, that Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, who is currently assigned to the agency’s Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal and administrative investigation’s end.

State police confirmed he was attending a work-related conference at the time of his arrest. He has reportedly worked for the agency since 2002.

South Dakota officials say the charge of hiring for sexual activity is a class 1 misdemeanor in the state.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Rochelle Roetzel said Thibodeaux was released on his “personal recognizance.”

A court date is set for Oct. 5 at 8:15 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Plum Orchard...
Councilman Oliver Thomas’ niece seriously injured in Plum Orchard double shooting
St. Bernard deputies arrest 2 juveniles for fight at Chalmette High
St. Bernard deputies arrest 2 juveniles for fight at Chalmette High
NOLA councilmember Oliver Thomas' niece becomes latest shooting victim
NOLA councilmember Oliver Thomas' niece becomes latest shooting victim
Residents of Bayou St. John worried about flooding along the waterway
Residents of Bayou St. John worried about flooding along the waterway
The St. Tammany Parish School Board fired school bus driver Raven Maurer in May 2019 after a...
Federal judge tosses lawsuit of St. Tammany school bus driver fired after testing positive for meth