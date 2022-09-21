Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD.

Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.

A manager from a 24-hour tire shop located at the intersection said that the shooting was the result of a dispute between a customer and a night manager.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.