Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family

D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found...
D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found 36-year-old Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, dead in his car.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about the man who was shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning.

D’Iberville Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after a shooting. There, they found 36-year-old Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, dead in his car. Police are actively investigating and looking for the suspect, who they believe is driving a dark blue Nissan Altima with Alabama tag 2CW6059.

Craig was a manager at Best Buy in California. Craig’s mother, Sumorris Tucker, tells us Craig and his girlfriend celebrated his birthday- Tuesday, September 20- at the Scarlet Pearl. They had just flown into New Orleans and were staying a night in D’Iberville on their way to Mobile, where Craig is originally from, to celebrate the special day with family. But he never made it home.

“I feel like a hole’s in my heart. He was one of God’s beautiful gifts here,” Tucker said.

Craig and his girlfriend ate dinner at Hard Rock before heading back to the Scarlet Pearl. Craig’s girlfriend tells us when they got back, the parking lot was so full that they had to park near the back.

Later on in the night, Craig started having pain due to a recent back surgery, and he couldn’t sleep. He went downstairs to his car, most likely to take a ride, his girlfriend says. That’s when he was shot and killed while sitting in the Dodge Charger he had rented from the New Orleans airport.

Craig’s mother says he didn’t know anyone in Mississippi. He was from Mobile, lived in New York for years, and had lived in California since 2019. His mother says the people he did know and spend time with wouldn’t be a part of anything like this.

“The people he associated with were all people going somewhere with a vision,” Tucker said.

Tucker said her son was tall, handsome, respectable, and raised in a Christian household. She said he went to college for art, loved to draw, was an ameateur photographer, and had started his own business making hoodies and t-shirts. He loved to dress well.

“He was a handsome, wonderful, respectful young man,” Tucker said. “He was a good son.”

If you have any other information about this incident, please report it to D’Iberville Police at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

