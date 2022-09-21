BBB Accredited Business
More near-record heat the rest of the week

Highs will soar into the middle 90s today and on Thursday
Late Season Heat Wave
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The late season heat wave will peak over the next two days as some record highs are possible across the area.

For today, expect it to be another hot one as highs climb another 2-3 degrees. This will get us to the middle 90s this afternoon but we should stay shy of the record of 96. That may change on Thursday as we could get little hotter. I’m expecting highs to climb to around 96 heading into Thursday afternoon which would break the old record of 95 set back in 1997.

The trend into the weekend remains hot and sunny but highs should step down to around 90. Eventually the early part of next week will put an end to this heat wave as our next frontal passage looks to occur by Monday night. This will lead to a nice breeze and a good 10 degree temperature drop come next Tuesday.

All eyes are turning to the tropics as a new tropical wave moving into the Caribbean has the potential to become a named storm in the coming days. This will certainly be the greatest threat to the Gulf so far this hurricane season but it remains very early to predict eventual tracks. Just note we should be monitoring the weather closely over the next week as the forecast becomes clearer.

