New Orleans man arrested for attempted second-degree murder following incident at Slidell apartments

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ‘all clear’ was issued for residents that live in apartment complexes on Spartan Drive in Slidell after a suspect was arrested following an incident that caused police to ask those on the property to ‘shelter in place’ Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning.

Chief Randy Fandal said that U.S. Marshalls have served an arrest warrant for Tyrann Wilts, 27, of New Orleans, for attempted second-degree murder.

Police say that an incident occurred at the Canterbury and The Lofts apartments across the street from Salmen High School where they blocked the entrance, not letting anyone in or out.

Chief Fandal said that they alerted the school system of the situation and out of precaution, Salmen High sheltered in place, having students and faculty stay in their classrooms until noted otherwise.

Residents returning to the apartments had to wait outside of the gates while police worked the scene.

Students at Salmen were dropped off at school and classes began on their normal schedules.

The chief says public safety was the priority here and he’s proud of his team for the work they accomplished.

